Bruce Arians blocks out Tom Brady scrutiny

Bruce Arians has arguably been one of Tom Brady’s harshest critics so it comes as a surprise to hear him question where all the hate is coming from following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Arians told reporters on Wednesday that he was happy with Brady’s performance in their 26-14 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half [against] Minnesota — very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t [care] how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”

It’s odd to hear Arians’ bold praise when often he’s been the one who hasn’t given Brady “enough credit.”

Just last month, Brady cut a postgame press conference short after being asked about his relationship with Arians.

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady replied. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week.”

After a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Arians said the problem isn’t his receivers. “We’ve got the guys open,” he said at the time. “I think [Brady’s] getting confused a few times with coverage, that might be causing some inaccurate balls.”

The Bucs playoff dreams are still alive as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.