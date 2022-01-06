Baker Mayfield slammed a report Thursday suggesting the Cleveland Browns quarterback may request a trade in the offseason depending on whether certain changes are made.

Mayfield addressed the report in a tweet.

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” he wrote.

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Mayfield may consider a trade request if he isn’t reassured on changes that he believes need to be made before the 2022 season. One of the reported issues being coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling and whether Mayfield is put into a position to succeed.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also downplayed any issues between Mayfield and Stefanski.

“No. Absolutely not. I know the line of communication is wide open between those two guys. Kevin’s always been open, communicative with all the players,” Van Pelt told 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

The Browns already exercised a fifth-year option on Mayfield. He’s set to earn more than $18.85 million in 2022 and could be in line for a lucrative extension.

Cleveland made Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been the first quarterback since the days of Tim Couch and Kelly Holcomb to lead the Browns to the playoffs. This season, the Browns narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Mayfield has battled through at least three injuries this season, including to his non-throwing shoulder. He has 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

On Monday, the Browns lost 26-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ben Roethlisberger’s potential final home game of his career. Mayfield was 16-for-38 with 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was sacked nine times.

Mayfield hit out at the lack of help for rookie offensive lineman James Hudson III, who had the task of going up against Steelers star T.J. Watt.

“Obviously their front’s pretty good, has been for years. But when you’ve got T.J. Watt over there, and we’re not giving our rookie tackle a whole lotta help, it’s not going to be good for us,” he said.