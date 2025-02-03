Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade in public statement

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland.

The 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro issued a public statement on Monday, requesting a trade from the Browns, the organization that took him first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and watched him grow into one of the league’s most feared edge rushers.

Garrett cited the “desire to win” in his statement, implying the Browns are not going to give him the best chance to fulfill his Super Bowl dream ahead of his age-30 season.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

This is a developing story. More to come…