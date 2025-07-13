Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins arrested in Florida for alleged domestic violence

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for alleged domestic violence, according to Broward County police records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Judkins is facing a charge of alleged “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence” per Broward County’s records.

EX-NFL STAR THROWS COLD WATER ON SHEDEUR SANDERS’ BROWNS STARTING QB HOPES

Judkins was drafted out of Ohio State with the fourth pick of the second round. He was expected to contend for the team’s lead running back role with the departure of veteran Nick Chubb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he is potentially subject to discipline from the league as per its personal conduct policy.

A Browns’ spokesperson said they were aware of the situation and “gathering information,” according to the Akron Beacon Journal.