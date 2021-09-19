Browns’ Ronnie Harrison fined for incident with Chiefs coach, NFL world reacts

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison was fined Saturday for his role in an incident with Kansas City Chiefs coach Greg Lewis during their Week 1 game.

Harrison received a $12,128 fine for being involved in a shoving fight with Lewis on the sideline of the game, according to the NFL Network. Lewis reportedly only received a warning.

The NFL determined that Lewis’ actions didn’t constitute a fine, the NFL Network reported. The league reportedly reminded teams in a memo this week that coaches and other non-players on the sidelines are prohibited from unnecessarily engaging with opponents, referees or league reps.

The fine for Harrison and lack of punishment for Lewis drew reaction from NFL circles.

The incident started after Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes for an 11-yard gain but the end of the play featured some pushing and shoving.

Edwards-Helaire was on the ground when Harrison came over the scrum around the Chiefs players. He appeared to step on Edwards-Helaire as he was in the middle of the skirmish. Harrison then got pushed by Lewis and Harrison responded by pushing the coach back.

The Chiefs bench initially was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but it was later reversed. Harrison was called for a penalty and ejected from the game over the incident.