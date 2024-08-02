Browns player placed on backboard, rushed to hospital in scary scene at training camp

Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was placed on a backboard and carted off the field to an ambulance, where he went to the hospital due to a “direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain,” the team announced.

As full-padded practices began across the NFL, Foreman was participating in a punt drill when the 28-year-old was hit in the head/neck area, and trainers came rushing out to see if he sustained any injuries.

While Foreman was spotted sitting up after the hit, trainers placed him on a backboard, and he was carted off the field.

It was a scary scene for the Browns, but the team gave some positive news as Foreman has movement in all extremities.

“He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation,” the Browns said in a statement, via Cleveland.com.

The Browns are not at their usual Berea, Ohio, facility, as they’ve been practicing at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia since camp opened last week.

Foreman’s teammates and coaches took a knee after practice to pray for the veteran running back, per ESPN.

Foreman, a Texas Longhorns product, was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2017. However, he spent just two seasons there before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Foreman didn’t get much burn in the backfield there over two seasons, but he had a breakout season for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 when he rushed for 914 yards with five touchdowns.

He spent time with the Chicago Bears last season, tallying 425 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in nine games (eight starts).

With the Browns, Foreman is trying to earn a roster spot in a crowded backfield that includes Nick Chubb, who begins training camp on the PUP list after suffering a gruesome leg injury that knocked him out of the 2023 regular season, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and more.

But the training camp battles can wait. Foreman’s health takes precedence now for the Browns.

