Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. suffers shoulder injury vs. Cardinals, returns to game

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can’t seem to catch a break.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beckham Jr. went to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury in a game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon. The former LSU product hauled in a 17-yard reception in the second quarter and was tackled by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson.

After he went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent, Beckham Jr. jogged to the locker room for more evaluation and treatment. The Browns said that his return to the game was questionable.

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS HAS CHOICE WORDS FOR BEARS FANS AFTER TD

As Beckham was leaving the field, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Cleveland within 20-7. Mayfield connected with Peoples-Jones for a second TD right before the half when he launched a 57-yard Hail Mary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham recently said he’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since he was at LSU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.