Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett share funny exchange on Twitter about off-the-field incidents

Cleveland Browns teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett had quite the exchange on Twitter on Monday.

During a locker room celebration after LSU’s National Championship game victory over Clemson in January, Beckham Jr. was caught on video slapping a security guard in the rear end and was charged with assault. Beckham Jr. was also seen handing out money to players after the game.

Garrett found the perfect opportunity on Monday to have some fun with Beckham Jr. when he posted a video of Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls swap rear end slaps during an NBA Finals game.

“How @obj thought spanking the cop was gonna go,” Garrett wrote on Twitter with a video of the exchange between the two Hall of Fame basketball players.

Beckham Jr. responded by referring to the incident when Garrett clobbered Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet during an on-field brawl back in November.

“Wait a min!!!! That wasn’t even the worst part …. the worst part was I got charged wit assault….. and u somehow didn’t !!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 only in America,” Beckham Jr. wrote.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL and he missed the remainder of the 2019 season. However, he was reinstated earlier this offseason, but he wasn’t charged with anything.

Beckham Jr. and Garrett had a friendly exchange, but the two stars would definitely like to make headlines on the field in 2020. Beckham finished with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns last season, which is a bit disappointing for his standards, and Garrett played in only six games before being suspended.