Browns' Myles Garrett shows off leaping ability with 60-inch box jump

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is calling on Baker Mayfield to give him the football at the 1-yard line and a recent video showed he knows just what to do with it.

Garrett appeared to be in the gym working on his hops. A video posted Thursday showed him hitting a 60-inch box jump during training. He had a 41-inch vertical leap while he was participating in the NFL Scouting Combine prior to the 2017 draft. Cleveland selected him No. 1.

Garrett hasn’t gotten an offensive carry in his career but, under new coach Kevin Stefanski, who knows what he will have in his playbook once the 2020 season gets underway.

The former Texas A&M star was on his way to having a career year in 2019 when it was derailed because of a fight he had with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season. He made claims that Rudolph shouted a racial epithet that made him irate, but the NFL determined the claim was unfounded.

Garrett finished the season with 10 sacks and may have gotten to his career-high – 13.5 sacks – if it wasn’t’ for the suspension. Garrett was reinstated in February after the Super Bowl.

In 37 games with Cleveland, Garrett has racked up 30.5 sacks, 104 tackles, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the league and should he be able to play all 16 games in 2020 the Browns would be a better-looking threat in the AFC North.