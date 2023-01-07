Browns’ Myles Garrett responds after Jadeveon Clowney sent home: ‘We just want volunteers, not hostages’

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett responded Friday following the news that the organization sent Jadeveon Clowney home from the facility after he was publicly critical of the team.

Clowney told Cleveland.com on Thursday that he would likely not return to the Browns next season, adding that he wants to be around people who believe in him.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told the outlet. “But there’s still that five percent. You never know what can happen.”

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” he continued. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Garrett, a two-time First Team All-Pro, said he wanted teammates who were bought in.

“We just want volunteers, not hostages,” Garrett told reporters on Friday.

“I knew he was frustrated,” Garrett said when asked whether he was aware that Clowney was unhappy. “We’ve all been frustrated. We’re not winning. And I know he wants to produce more. Hell, I want to produce more. We all want to do more.”

Clowney was critical of the organization in the interview regarding what he says is the preferential treatment of Garrett.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” he said in the interview. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Garrett disagreed with Clowney’s assessment, adding that his relationship with Clowney has “always been cordial.”

“I think everyone is concerned about winning games,” Garrett said. “I disagree with seeing it that way. I think the guys in our room, and really guys in the organization, are so focused this season on winning and getting everyone good matchups and trying to get everyone a way to win.”

“It’s not just trying to get me good looks or someone in particular. We’re all trying to find a way to win and all trying to get some success on the field. Because everyone is trying to get toward the postseason and the Super Bowl.”

The Browns have had a disappointing season, going 7-9 in Kevin Stefanski’s third year as head coach.

Stefanski declined to say whether Clowney would sit for Cleveland’s final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“I’m not going to get into my discussions with any of our players throughout the course of the season,” Stefanski said Friday, according to ESPN. “We’re all human. We all have things that come up throughout the season that we talk about, but I’m not going to get into the specifics on this one.”

Clowney is in his second year with the Browns, having played in 13 games with two sacks.

Fox News Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.