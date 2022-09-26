Browns’ Myles Garrett hospitalized following single-car crash after practice

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single car crash after leaving practice on Monday.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the Browns confirmed to Fox News Digital. The team said it was still in the process of gathering more information.

Garrett left the Berea, Ohio practice facility and reportedly crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth around 3 p.m. ET. The vehicle flipped several times and there was reportedly a female passenger in the car as well.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.