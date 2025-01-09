Browns’ Myles Garrett has heartwarming moment with Ravens rookie after jersey swap ask

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared a touching moment with Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten on Saturday during their Week 18 finale.

After a Ravens play, Rosengarten was heard asking Garrett to swap his jersey when the game was finished. The jersey swap has become a major part of the game for players in recent years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know I’m a nobody but if I could get that jersey after?” Rosengarten asked Garrett.

Garrett responded kindly.

“Hey, you’re in the league, y’all winning games, y’all looking great, you ain’t never a nobody,” Garrett told Rosengarten. “I got you.”

Rosengarten said he appreciated Garrett’s gesture.

The two players are on the opposite sides of the popularity spectrum.

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS, DEALING WITH CONCUSSION, TAKES STEP FORWARD FOR POTENTIAL PLAYOFFS RETURN

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, won the Defensive Player of the Year last season and is angling to win the award for the second straight time. Rosengarten was the Ravens’ second-round pick in the 2024 draft. He has started in 14 of the 17 games he appeared in this season.

Rosengarten talked about the moment on Wednesday, according to the team’s website.

“It was just me and him walking after Derrick’s big run for a touchdown. I was like, ‘He’s right next to me. Why not? No one else is around.’ Actually, the whole world saw it,” he said, adding that he wished he would have called himself a rookie instead of a “nobody.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.