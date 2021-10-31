FOX Sports 

Browns’ Myles Garrett dresses as ‘Sack Reaper’ for Halloween

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett turned heads in the hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a battle of AFC North division foes.

Garrett celebrated Halloween by dressing as “The Sack Reaper.” He wore a black cloak with the names of each quarterback he’s had the pleasure of putting on the ground during his career. Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Ben Roethlisberger were just some of the names on the back.

The Browns star has 52 sacks since he came into the league before the start of the 2017 season. Cleveland selected Garrett No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M. Since then, he’s grown to be one of the most fearsome defenders in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett steps around Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 17, 2012.
(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

BROWNS’ MYLES GARRETT DECORATES HOUSE WITH TOMBSTONES OF NFL QUARTERBACKS FOR HALLOWEEN

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns rushes at Demetrius Harris of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, he led the league with 9.5 sacks. Cleveland is 4-3 this season. The defense is 18th in points allowed and second in yards allowed this season. A win would help them in the tightly packed race for the playoffs.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a first half play against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Garrett appears to be a Halloween aficionado. He went viral earlier in the month with the decorations outside his house. He made a quarterback graveyard for those he has sacked.