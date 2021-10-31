Browns’ Myles Garrett dresses as ‘Sack Reaper’ for Halloween

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett turned heads in the hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a battle of AFC North division foes.

Garrett celebrated Halloween by dressing as “The Sack Reaper.” He wore a black cloak with the names of each quarterback he’s had the pleasure of putting on the ground during his career. Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Ben Roethlisberger were just some of the names on the back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Browns star has 52 sacks since he came into the league before the start of the 2017 season. Cleveland selected Garrett No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M. Since then, he’s grown to be one of the most fearsome defenders in the NFL.

BROWNS’ MYLES GARRETT DECORATES HOUSE WITH TOMBSTONES OF NFL QUARTERBACKS FOR HALLOWEEN

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, he led the league with 9.5 sacks. Cleveland is 4-3 this season. The defense is 18th in points allowed and second in yards allowed this season. A win would help them in the tightly packed race for the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett appears to be a Halloween aficionado. He went viral earlier in the month with the decorations outside his house. He made a quarterback graveyard for those he has sacked.