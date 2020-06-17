Browns' Myles Garrett deadlifts 655 pounds as he prepares for fourth season

Anybody who watches the NFL knows that Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett is a beast of a football player who has the ability to easily trample over offensive linemen.

If you didn’t know, a video of Garrett deadlifting 655 pounds with relative ease might give you some peace of mind. The one-time Pro Bowler appeared in a video Tuesday working out. He completed three sets of 655 pounds on the deadlift.

Garrett, 24, is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in the NFL. He’s previously benched more than 400 pounds and completed a 60-inch box jump.

He is entering his fourth season with the Browns and is looking to get back on the right path after a suspension cost him six games of his 2019 season. He was involved in a nasty brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

He was suspended indefinitely before being reinstated earlier this year. He recorded 10 sacks and 29 total tackles in 10 games. In 2018, he played all 16 games and had 13.5 sacks earning himself a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Rumors have swirled in recent days over contract negotiations between him and the Browns. ESPN reported that the Browns and Garrett have discussed a lucrative contract extension.