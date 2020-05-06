Browns' Myles Garrett could land $25 million per year with new deal extension: report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the best players at his position, and if the team wants him around for the long haul, they are going to have to empty their bank account.

General manager Andrew Berry sees Garrett as a long-term member of the organization because they love him as a player and a person. And according to the NFL Network, if Garrett does indeed get a contract extension, he has a chance to land a $25 million per year deal, which would make him the highest-paid pass rusher in league history.

Garrett played in just 10 games in 2019 due to a suspension for his involvement in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ripped off quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it. During his time on the field last season, Garrett had 29 tackles and 10 sacks and was a potential candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, was reinstated by the NFL earlier this offseason.