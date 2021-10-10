Browns make NFL history with offensive onslaught, loss to Chargers

The Cleveland Browns were in a shoot-out in Los Angeles, but they came up short.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 32 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Nick Chubb piled up 161 yards on the ground as the Browns scored 42 points. But they fell 47-42 to Justin Herbert and the Chargers Sunday.

The Browns scored 42 points and amassed 532 yards with no turnovers. They are the first team in NFL history to lose when having either 40 points and no turnovers or 40 points, 500 yards, and no turnovers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It was also Cleveland’s second loss after having a double-digit lead in the second half.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining to lift Los Angeles to its fourth win of the season.

Herbert, who has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the NFL, completed 26 of 43 passes for 398 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers.

Los Angeles is off to its first 4-1 start since 2014.

Next week, the Browns will host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, and the Chargers will travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.