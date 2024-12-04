Browns’ Jameis Winston prays for the ‘Lord to deliver’ him from pick-sixes after throwing 2 in their loss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was a mixed bag in the team’s 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Winston, 30, threw for a career-high and Browns franchise record 497 yards in the loss with four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, including two back-breaking pick-sixes.

After the game, Winston reflected on his up and down performance.

“In times like this, it’s the opportunity to continue to grow for the lord, even through the toughest circumstances. I know I’m better than this, I know, like I’m just praying for the lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. Like that’s just not me. Like phenomenal game, offense did some great things, but I messed it up,” Winston said postgame.

Winston’s first pick-six came with under two minutes left in the second quarter. The Browns were down 14-10, trying to put points on the board before the end of the half.

On first down, after surveying the field, Winston tried to check down to his tight end Jordan Akins. Linebacker Nik Bonitto jumped in front of Akins and intercepted the pass for a 71-yard pick-six.

Winston responded to the pick-six by leading the Browns back down the field and connecting with tight end David Njoku for his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard pass. The score came just before the first half ended, cutting the Broncos lead to 21-17.

The second pick-six came with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Browns were down 34-32 trying to mount a comeback. Winston targeted wide receiver Elijah Moore on first down, but the pass was undercut by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillan.

McMillan fell but got back up and raced to the end zone, effectively ending the game, putting the Broncos up 41-32 and up by two scores.

Winston throughout his career has been known to be a gunslinger, throwing 152 career touchdown passes to 106 interceptions. In 2019, Winston led the NFL with 5109 passing yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and a whopping 30 interceptions.

Winston’s 497 yards passing in the loss marked the fifth game in his career where Winston has had over 400 yards in a game passing.

Winston is now 2-3 as the Browns’ starter since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson. He has completed 61.3% of his passes for 1763 yards while throwing for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Browns fell to 3-9 with the loss, and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next, where Winston hopes the lord will have delivered him from more pick-sixes.

