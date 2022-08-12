Browns fans lament lackluster season ticket holder gift boxes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns fans took to social media this week to share their frustrations over the team’s lackluster presentation of their season tickets.

As the Browns prepared for their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night, fans flocked to Twitter to share the gifts they received from the team for being season ticket holders.

The gift appeared to include a vintage-style hat and a Browns license plate cover.

By comparison, Las Vegas Raiders fans were treated to a special box featuring both sound and light effects to present to their season ticket holders.

Cleveland will open the preseason in Jacksonville, where quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to make his debut with the team after being given a six-game suspension following more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault during his time with the Houston Texans.

The NFL, which was initially seeking a ban of at least one year, is appealing the decision on evidence that commissioner Roger Goodell said proved “predatory behavior” from Watson.

A report from The Associated Press on Thursday cited a source saying that Watson would accept an eight-game ban and a $5 million fine.