Browns’ Devin Bush charged with assault after altercation with girlfriend

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was charged with harassment and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly chasing a woman through his house in Pittsburgh and smashing her phone.

A woman, who identified herself as Bush’s girlfriend, reportedly told authorities who arrived at his home in Sewickley that he assaulted her, taking her car keys and breaking her phone in the process.

The woman alleged Bush, 26, broke her phone to not allow her to call for help.

An officer from Bell Acres Borough Police Department wrote in the charging documents that the argument began after the woman brought up Bush’s friend and a mess in the kitchen.

The woman began to record Bush on her phone, police stated, after he had become “more aggressive.” She alleged Bush chased her and pinned her to a massage table, putting “his full body weight on to her” to grab the phone.

Bush allegedly smashed her phone and went looking for her iPad as well.

The woman’s daughter was also present, and they both fled to a neighbor’s home. A police affidavit states noticeable injuries on her right wrist and right foot were present; she alleged they came from Bush trying to take her phone.

When approached by police, Bush allegedly admitted that he smashed the woman’s phone “but denied getting physical,” and she told police he didn’t want to be recorded in his house.

Bush was the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his first four seasons. He racked up 286 combined tackles over 52 games for the franchise before moving around the last two seasons.

In 2023, Bush played 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks, starting in three of them, where he tallied 37 tackles (five for loss).

He joined the Browns this past season, starting in 10 of his 16 games played. It was a revitalized Bush, who finished with 76 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

