Browns’ Deshaun Watson wins his home debut in low-scoring game

Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly.

Watson wasn’t spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive.

Watson, who was suspended 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3, the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.

Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards and added 22 yards on the ground.

Browns rookie Cade York made two field goals — and missed two tries — but outkicked Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker, the league’s most accurate kicker, who missed a 48-yarder and had another attempt blocked.

Jackson missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and the Ravens aren’t the same without his dynamic playmaking ability.

Tyler Huntley, who was cleared from concussion protocol a few days ago, started again for Jackson but couldn’t get Baltimore going. He went 17 of 30 for 138 yards.

Baltimore’s J.K. Dobbins ran for 125 yards, and the Ravens rolled up 198 yards rushing. But, forced to throw while playing from behind in the fourth, Huntley couldn’t come up with a big play.

Huntley also made a critical mistake in the third quarter, when he was intercepted at the Cleveland 9 by Denzel Ward with the Ravens down 6-3.

Watson then directed a 91-yard scoring drive, delivering his TD strike to Peoples-Jones with 2:10 left.

Without Jackson, the Ravens have been relying on their solid running game, strong defense and Tucker’s trusted leg to keep them in the playoff hunt.

The formula worked the previous two weeks, and despite some offensive issues, Baltimore was positioned to tie it at 6 before halftime when Tucker hooked a 48-yard attempt on the final play of the second quarter.

Massive Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell hurt his knee in the fourth quarter, but he was able to walk off on his own. Safety Marcus Peters left in the third quarter with a calf injury and didn’t return.

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sustained a head injury late in the second quarter, and safety John Johnson III (thigh) left in the third quarter, shortly after forcing and recovering a fumble.

The Ravens host Atlanta and the Browns host New Orleans Dec. 24.