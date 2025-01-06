Browns’ Deshaun Watson suffered setback in Achilles injury recovery, GM says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon rupture, general manager Andrew Berry said Monday.

Berry said the team only learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings on Sunday after the team lost its final regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Berry said the team should have more information coming on Watson in the next few days.

Watson has been out of action since he suffered the injury Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Browns fans were heard cheering the Watson injury as frustrations over his lack of on-field performance had grown.

Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade in 2022 after he sat out the entire 2021 season and faced more than two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct. Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Watson settled the unsavory claims and served a suspension from the league over it. But since he suited up for the Browns in 2022, he’s only appeared in 17 games. He went from being a three-time Pro Bowler and budding star talent to an injury-riddled quarterback.

The team restructured his deal to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility. However, his future with the team is murkier than ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.