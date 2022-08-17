Browns’ Deshaun Watson settlement talks have ‘progressed’: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Deshaun Watson saga continues to play out in Cleveland, as the Browns’ quarterback awaits his fate following the NFL’s appeal of his suspension.

Following NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to appeal the six-game suspension handed down by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, the NFL world has been waiting on former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey’s ruling.

Harvey was appointed by the NFL to hear the appeal.

In the meantime, the NFL and the NFLPA have engaged in talks on reaching a settlement before a decision comes down, and the talks have progressed though nothing has been solidified, according to The Associated Press.

Last week, the AP reported that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

The NFL is reportedly seeking a year-long suspension for Watson after 24 women accused him of sexual assault during massage therapy appointments.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said when asked why the NFL was seeking a longer punishment. “She (Robinson) was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior.

“Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”

Watson has settled with 23 of the 24 women accusing him of sexual assault and has denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Watson apologized to the women who accused him of sexual misconduct for the first time.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in an interview with Cleveland 5 News.

“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

