Browns’ David Njoku pulls off timely prank

Browns tight end David Njoku put a scare into both the Cleveland Browns front office and their fan base when he requested a trade shortly before 9 am this morning.

Before Browns brass had an opportunity to ask Njoku to reconsider, the tight end came clean ten minutes later, posting his allegiance to the club.

April Fools strikes again.

“Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent (Malki Kawa) to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first…,” tweeted Njoku.

Though the statement seemed ready-made for April Fool’s Day, there were plenty of reasons to take Njoku’s statement seriously. Last summer, the 25-year-old talent did briefly ask the Browns to trade him.

Then, Njoku was given the dreaded franchise tag in early March. The franchise tag designation allows him to negotiate with other teams while giving Cleveland the right to match any offer he receives. Though it doesn’t appear he’ll be going anywhere.

“April Fools Baby,” Njoku captioned with a Seinfeld gif that says, “I’ve got two words for you, I’m staying right here!”

The Browns, their fans, and Njoku’s agent are likely relieved. After Njoku owned up to the April Foolery, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Cleveland is working hard to secure the prankster for more than just the upcoming season.

“Here is a real update, amidst this April Fool’s joke: The Browns and TE David Njoku are in active talks on an extension, sources say, and there is confidence it can get done by the July 15 deadline,” said Rapoport.

If the team and tight end cannot come to an agreement, he’ll take home $10.8 million for the 2022 season.

Not bad scratch for a part-time comedian.