Browns' Baker Mayfield wants play on football field to do the talking: 'It's time to just go do it'

Baker Mayfield is done talking, opting instead to let his performance on the field speak for itself.

Mayfield told reporters in a video conference on Wednesday that this was the first media speaking event he’s done in some time because “there’s no need to be talking about it.”

“It’s just time to go do it,” he said, according to ESPN.

The Cleveland Browns’ third-year quarterback has been known to make controversial statements off the field despite poor performance.

He publicly spoke out against former NFL coach Rex Ryan, who called Mayfield “overrated” and slammed the New York Giants last year for drafting Daniel Jones despite his college record.

“Blows my mind,” he said at the time.

But Mayfield’s tune appeared to change on Wednesday.

“Right now, it’s moving in silence, which is fine with me,” he continued. “That’s how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

A source close to Mayfield told ESPN that he has turned down several interview opportunities this offseason.

Mayfield had 3,827 passing yards last season but threw just as many interceptions (21) as he did touchdowns (22).