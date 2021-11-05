Brother of victim in Henry Ruggs crash says tragedy ‘doesn’t feel real’

The brother of the woman killed in a deadly Las Vegas crash involving NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said Thursday that the whole incident has left her family devastated.

Tina Tintor was identified as the 23-year-old woman who was driving the 2013 Toyota RAV4 that police say the former Las Vegas Raiders star collided with at 156 mph with his blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit early Tuesday morning. Tintor was trapped inside the burning vehicle and died.

Djordje Tintor told USA Today that his parents were “destroyed” over the death of ther daughter.

“I almost can’t even look at them,” he said of his parents. “Every time I look at them it just breaks my heart.”

The 25-year-old man said his parents escaped Serbia in 2000 and were trying to “grieve in their own way.”

“It doesn’t feel real,” he told USA Today of his sister’s death. “It’s like, what are the chances, you know?”

Police said Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the crash site. He was booked and arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after he checked out at a local hospital.

Ruggs, 22, was released from the team hours before his initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash.

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.161%.