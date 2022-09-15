Brother of Marlins rookie has rambunctious celebration after first home run

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of Miami Marlins rookie Jordan Groshans ran a victory lap around loanDepot Park on Thursday night when Groshans went yard for the first time in his career.

Jaxx Groshans, along with the rest of the family, went ballistic when the 22-year-old Marlins infielder shot a ball to left field over the fence for a solo home run, the first of what they hope will be many in MLB.

As they celebrated in the stands, the camera crew caught Jaxx Groshans running himself around the stands in one of the best celebrations anyone could have for a brother.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That was the only hit of Groshans’ day, going 1-for-4 and helping Miami to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Groshans collected his first multi-hit game the day prior, going 3-for-3 despite losing 6-1 to the Phillies.

MARINERS’ JULIO RODR?GUEZ ETCHES HIS NAME IN HISTORY BOOKS WITH HOMER, STOLEN BASE VS PADRES

Bryan De La Cruz had a three-run homer off Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard to put the Marlins ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber, who is second in MLB in home runs behind New York Yankees MVP candidate Aaron Judge, hit his 38th homer of the season to put Philadelphia on the board, 4-1.

That home run by Schwarber extended his home run lead in the NL, as Atlanta Braves All-Star Austin Riley is chasing him with 36.

RAYS MAKE MLB HISTORY WITH SPECIAL LINEUP ON ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY

De La Cruz collected another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 5-2, which was all they needed to grab the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan Groshans got that first home run out of the way to help with that win, but his brother has made it forever memorable for not just the family but the entire baseball community.