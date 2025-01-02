Brother of ex-college football player killed in New Orleans terror attack leads tributes

The brother of former Princeton Tigers football player Tiger Bech reacted to his death on Wednesday after he was identified as one of the victims in the New Orleans terror attack.

Jack Bech, a wide receiver who plays for TCU and was on the LSU Tigers’ roster, posted a heartfelt message to his brother on X.

“Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us,” he wrote.

Tiger Bech was one of the 15 people killed in the terror attack that took place on Bourbon Street in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans native played for Princeton from 2016-2018 and was an All-Ivy League kick returner. During his three-year career, he caught 53 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns.

He graduated from the university in 2021 and pursued a career in finance. He was working as a stockbroker in New York City but traveled back home to Louisiana for the holidays.

Both Bechs played high school football at St. Thomas More.

“Tiger was one of a kind,” St. Thomas More Principal Marty Cannon told NOLA.com. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone that could do things on a football field that Tiger could do. I’ve seen a lot of good ones at St. Thomas and I’ve seen a lot when I was playing college football.

“Tiger could do things that were just unexplainable for that body type and that short stature, but all that power.”

Trevor Begue, who played with Bech at high school, told the paper he saw the player on Monday and talked about the younger Bech.

“He was a great player and a great person. We all looked up to him. He was the leading receiver in that room,” Begue said, adding that he was a “humble guy.”

The investigation into the terror attack is ongoing.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.