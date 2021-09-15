Brooks Koepka’s message: ‘I don’t see any reason that can stop me’ from beating Tiger Woods’ majors record

Brooks Koepka’s growing popularity amongst golf fans is in part due to his overwhelming confidence but the four-time major winner took it to another level in an interview this week, claiming he’ll “catch” Tiger Woods in the race to the top.

Koepka sat down with Golf Digest for an interview published on Wednesday where he discussed a variety of topics including how his game has changed over the years and his infamous trash-talking tactics but what caught most readers’ attention was a bold claim he made about Woods.

“In my mind, I’m going to catch him on majors. I believe that. I don’t see any reason that can stop me,” he said plainly. “I’m 31. I have another 14 years left. If I win one a year, I got Jack [Nicklaus].”

Nicklaus currently leads with the most majors ever won with 18. Woods follows as a close second with 15. But Koepka isn’t being naive when he says he sees this happening.

“People misconstrue that as being cocky. No, that’s just my belief. If I don’t have that belief, I shouldn’t be out there. If you don’t think you can win, why the hell are you teeing it up? Yeah, I’m just going for second place this week. There’s a lot of that on tour. Even elite players are very happy with that. Second? Sports are made to have a winner and a loser. You’re one or the other.”

Koepka said earlier in the interview that he still looks at Woods as the best in the game but his mindset changes during competition.

“I’ve been around him so much, and I respect everything he’s accomplished. In my mind, he’s the best player to ever play the game, and it isn’t close. But when I’m playing, I don’t care. He’s in my way.”