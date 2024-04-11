Brooks Koepka speculates about Rory McIlroy’s warmup routine ahead of Masters

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are two of the biggest names. Both golfers are looking to earn the first green jacket of their respective careers this week.

Koepka finished in a tie for second place last year, while McIlroy was the runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club in 2022. Players have wrapped up practice rounds ahead of Thursday, which marks the start of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Koepka took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to join the Bartstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast and discuss his warmup routine prior to a round of golf.

Koepka, who currently competes on the LIV Golf league, shared that he routinely hits with odd numbered irons, along with his driver, woods and wedges, when he is warming up on the driving range.

But, he then appeared to take a jab at McIlroy, suggesting the Northern Ireland native likely preferred to use even-numbered irons considering “four is even.” McIlroy is a four-time majors winner, while Koepka has won five major tournaments.

“I would say yeah, probably. Guys probably do the same thing. Maybe not the odd clubs, they might go even,” Koepka said on “Pardon My Take.” “Rory’s probably even. You know, four is even. Five is odd, so yeah.”

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm beat out Koepka for the highly coveted green jacket last year to win his second career major. Koepka also finished in second place at The Masters in 2019.

While Koepka made the moved to the controversial LIV Golf circuit, McIlroy decided to remain with the PGA Tour. In 2022, McIlroy told players who left the PGA Tour in favor of LIV to “just go over there” and “don’t try and come back and play over here again.” Although, he has softened his stance in recent months.

“I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back,” McIlroy said, via The Guardian.

McIlroy also noted that he “changed [his] tune” on players being subjected to punishment upon their hypothetical return to the PGA Tour.

“I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties,” he said. “It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game. That’s my opinion of it. So to me, the faster that we can all get back together and start to play and start to have the strongest fields possible I think is great for golf.”

