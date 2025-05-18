Brooks Koepka snaps at fan who heckled him about LIV Golf’s ‘guaranteed money’ at PGA Championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka was not having a great time at Quail Hollow Club during the 2025 PGA Championship this week, and he missed the cut after shooting 9-over par through two rounds.

It didn’t help that fans were also heckling him during his rough go on the golf course, and he snapped at one fan instead of just letting it go.

During his second round Friday, Koepka was walking in between holes when a fan yelled toward him from one of the grandstands.

“Guaranteed money does that, Brooks,” the heckler said, referencing the money Koepka received for switching from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Koepka reportedly got more than $100 million to switch over to the Saudi Arabia-backed league.

Koepka, though, wasn’t going to let it go.

“You wanna come down here and say it?” Koepka quickly replied. He repeated it to the fan before saying something inaudible as he continued to walk through.

Koepka ended up shooting 5-over Friday, so one could expect him to be on edge throughout his round. A heckling fan didn’t help matters and he decided to respond.

During that round of 76, Koepka carded six bogeys and a double bogey.

Koepka may be on the LIV Golf tour, but he is usually one of the better players in majors, winning five times in the big tournaments, including PGA Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

But he hasn’t fared well recently in majors. His best finish last season in the four tournaments was a tie for 26th. He also missed the cut at the Masters last month.

The U.S. Open at Oakmont will be played next month, where Koepka hopes to turn things around.