Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant: 'My season is over'

Put the rumors to return to rest.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said that he’s not planning to return to the team this summer in Orlando when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My season is over,’’ Durant told The Undefeated. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.

“It’s just best for me to wait. I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.”

Durant confirmed that he won’t suit up the rest of the season, but he hasn’t decided whether or not he will commit to being in attendance for practices and games.

“That is a decision we are still making,’’ Durant said, according to the report. “I still got some time to make it. As of right now, I am enjoying the routine I am on.

“I’m doing well,’’ Durant added. “Working out every day. I’m moving. I’m feeling like a normal player again. I’m just in my summertime routine. I’m working out every day and going to the gym in the morning. So, I feel good.”

Durant should be ready for the 2020-21 NBA season, which will likely begin Dec. 1.