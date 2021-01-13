Brooklyn Nets acquire James Harden from Houston Rockets in blockbuster deal: reports

James Harden is officially on the move.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday afternoon.

In exchange, the Rockets will get Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks — including the Cavaliers’ 2022 first-rounder from the Milwaukee Bucks — and four Nets pick swaps. The Nets will also send Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince to the Cavaliers.

Another part of the trade includes the Indiana Pacers, who are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for a package around LeVert.