Bronny James says the winner of a 1-on-1 game with his father LeBron James remains ‘to be determined’

Bronny James has been one of the most talked about prospects at this year’s NBA Scouting Combine.

James met with the media at the combine and fielded a round of rapid-fire questions. One of the questions brought up a hypothetical one-on-one game with an NBA player.

“If you could challenge any NBA player to a one-on-one, who would it be and why?” the reporter asked.

“LeBron James, because I have not played him one-on-one in a minute,” Bronny replied.

The reporter followed up by asking Bronny, “Who would win it?”

“That I don’t know. … To be determined,” the younger James responded.

The 19-year-old, whose full name is LeBron Raymone James Jr., also does not seem interested in passing his name to a potential future child.

“If you have a son, will you name them LeBron James III?”

“Absolutely not,” Bronny responded.

James went into cardiac arrest during preseason workouts at the USC basketball team’s home arena last summer. James played 25 games his freshman season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Bronny was also asked to share his thoughts on the outcome of a potential game between him and his younger brother Bryce. Bronny was confident he would easily defeat Bryce.

“I’m winning, 11-5,” Bronny said.

LeBron James had previously shared his hope to play in the NBA alongside his son, but after the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit, he said he had not “given much thought lately” to that wish.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA,” Bronny James said Tuesday. “I never thought about playing with my dad. But, of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.

“This is a serious business. I don’t feel like there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m gonna get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ve put in the work, and I’ll get drafted because of not only the player but the person that I am.”

Bronny measured at a height of 6 feet, 1½ inches at the NBA Scouting Combine. He was listed at 6 feet, 4 inches at USC.

