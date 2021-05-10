Broncos will pursue Aaron Rodgers if he becomes available: report

Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers is a real possibility.

And as potential trade destinations continue to be rumored, the Denver Broncos have emerged as a true contender to land the reigning NFL MVP. There’s reportedly a “real possibility” Rodgers could end up with the Broncos, according to the NFL Network.

The Broncos currently have the second-most cap space available at over $25 million, only behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Rodgers would immediately turn Denver into a Super Bowl contender because he is an instant upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock — the two quarterbacks on the roster fighting for the starting job.

With wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant, and recently drafted running back Javonte Williams at his disposal, Rodgers would have one of the best supporting casts in all of football.

The inability to build a strong supporting cast around Rodgers is what ultimately caused friction between him and the organization.

The rift first surfaced in 2020 when the Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first-round draft pick that year instead of addressing Rodgers’ need for an offensive weapon.

However, recent reports said that the pivotal moment for Rodgers was when general manager Brian Gutekunst released wide receiver Jake Kumerow following the 2019 season shortly after the veteran quarterback shared his praise for the wideout.

Reports from ESPN and Yahoo Sports confirmed the seriousness of the situation with one saying that Rodgers is disgruntled and wants out and the latter reporting that Rodgers will sit out if Gutekunst remains GM.

Rodgers, 37, is a California native who has been with the Packers since 2005, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in February 2011 and winning three league MVP awards.

The reigning NFL MVP is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire.

