Broncos' Von Miller under investigation by Colorado police: report

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is reportedly under investigation by Colorado authorities, but police have not revealed the nature of the probe.

Miller was accused of domestic violence by his former fiancée, sources told FOX31 Denver on Friday. Police in Parker, Colo., a suburb of Denver, were leading the investigation.

“The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review,” police said in a statement to FOX31 Denver.

The station reported that a woman, identified as Megan Denise, addressed her and Miller’s relationship in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.

“In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things,” she wrote. “First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate is wrong.

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. (PA) I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself.”

“Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion together as a family.”

The Broncos said they were aware of the investigation.

Miller missed the 2020 season with an injury. He has a team option for 2021 and if Denver picks it up, he would be making $17.5 million. The deadline on the option is March 17.