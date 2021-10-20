Broncos’ Von Miller on having ‘great game’ against Browns offensive lineman: ‘I’m going to kill him’

Denver Broncos star Von Miller isn’t messing around this week leading up to the team’s Thursday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Miller had a blunt message for his opponent.

“I will play well in this game,” Miller told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m (going to) to go off. It’s gonna be a good game for me. I don’t want to guarantee a win for my teammates, but I guarantee I have … I’m gonna have a great game.

“I’m gonna go out there and play well, get a couple sacks … I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

The Browns will be without both of their tackles — Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin — as well as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and quarterback Baker Mayfield. So, Miller and the Broncos defense should feast on backups James Hudson and Blake Hance.

So far this season, Miller has 4.5 sacks, but he hasn’t recorded at least a half sack since the Broncos’ Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos (3-3) have won every game in which Miller has recorded a sack.

“I’m [going to] set us up to win this game for sure,” Miller added. “If you look at this season, the first three games I had a couple sacks and we won those games. These last three games, I didn’t do as much. So, if I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, we’ll win. Pressure’s on me to play well. I will play well.”