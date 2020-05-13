Broncos star Von Miller says to take coronavirus seriously after 'frightening' experience

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller is completely recovered after testing positive for coronavirus back in April, but with a history of asthma, Miller had some serious symptoms.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Miller revealed some of the symptoms he dealt with.

“Not being able to breathe,” Miller told the newspaper. “I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack—like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.

“You can’t really taste. You can’t really smell,” Miller added. “That in turn kind of messes with your appetite, so you’re not really eating like you’re supposed to. The first four, five days I was honestly nervous. I wouldn’t say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit.”

Miller, who previously said that he was taking the virus seriously, said that he wants to pass what he’s learned to his teammates and other players across the NFL.

“They don’t even think it’s real,” Viller told the newspaper. “That’s the craziest part. I told them to take it serious. Take all of this serious. Take social distancing serious.”

Miller said he has returned to training after missing 17 days.