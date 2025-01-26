Broncos star Pat Surtain II earns high praise from Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II was named as one of the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Surtain, who wrapped up his fourth season in the NFL, put up his best year yet. He had four interceptions, 45 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He returned the interceptions for 132 yards, which included his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was a league-leading stat.

The young Broncos player caught the attention of fellow Broncos great Champ Bailey even before he came into the league. Bailey, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Trulieve, said he saw a little bit of himself in Surtain but thinks Surtain is better setup for the pros.

“A little bit. I think he’s far ahead of me as far as his demeanor, his professionalism, his technique,” he said. “When he came into the league, you could tell he was going to be good right away. It was just more, ‘OK, can he sustain his success? Can he stay healthy?’

“Those are the things that are really unknown to an NFL player’s career – the health side of it, which is huge. And he’s been able to do that and play consistently. I always knew if he strapped them up, he’s going to be one of the best no matter what because of how he approaches the game.”

Bailey has high hopes for Surtain’s career.

“He looks like a 10-year vet playing like a guy in his prime,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for him. I told people when he was drafted, he’s on a Hall of Fame path. It’s all about his good health. If he stays healthy, he will be a Hall of Famer and, hopefully, he’ll be Defensive Player of the Year this year. Definitely pulling for that.”

The Defensive Player of the Year nominees list is stacked.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt were also named as finalists.

Surtain earned his third Pro Bowl selection and his second First-Team All-Pro selection this season.