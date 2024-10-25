Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds wounded in shooting after strip club visit

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was wounded in a shooting outside a strip club Oct. 18.

The Broncos released a statement to Fox News Digital confirming Reynolds was the victim of a shooting and that he is recovering from minor injuries.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Reynolds’ representatives but didn’t immediately receive comment. The player was reportedly at the team complex Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by 9NEWS, Reynolds and another man were injured during the shooting, which occurred just after 3 a.m. Oct. 18.

Someone had called 911 near Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, Colorado, that the victims attended, mentioning he was driving a blue Ford Bronco and had been shot.

A second 911 caller explained he was being followed by someone, and two of his friends had been shot, according to the court documents. Officers GPS-tracked three 911 callers and found the victims of the shooting.

Reynolds was among them, and the court documents say he was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of the head. The other shooting victim was shot in the back.

The shooting victims say they were at Shotgun Willies that night but noted there were no issues at the club before they left around 2:45 a.m.

However, when they left, the victims reported that two drivers began to follow them with their cars, and shots were fired at them. The victims got on the highway, where they were followed by the drivers. The victims added that their vehicle had broken down, and they fled on foot.

Police found that vehicle on Interstate 25 with bullet marks on the back driver’s side and front windshield. There were also bullet casings found behind the vehicle.

Two men were arrested in the shooting Wednesday, 9NEWS reported.

One of the suspects, Luis Mendoza, was seen on video surveillance entering the strip club around midnight, according to the court documents. He appeared to be watching the victims and followed them out when they left.

There were also other vehicles that pulled into the parking lot, and people inside the vehicles were waiting for the victims to leave, the court documents say. The vehicle Mendoza was in was directly behind the victims’, the documents added.

Burr Charlesworth, the other suspect arrested, told investigators he went to the strip club because he was “helping a friend” who asked to follow the victims due to a prior conflict. However, he said he never shot at the victims, alleging the gunfire came from other vehicles.

This incident came a day after the Broncos faced the New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.” Reynolds did not travel with the team for that game because he was still on injured reserve since before the team’s previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

