Broncos plan Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater competition after not drafting QB

If the Broncos had their choice, disgruntled Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers would be their starting quarterback. Otherwise, it remains uncertain who will be the guy in Denver, Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater.

Coach Vic Fangio said it is an open competition in which both players will receive equal time with the first-team offense in Organized Team Activities.

“It will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it’ll be 50-50,” Fangio told reporters.

The Broncos had an opportunity to take a quarterback in the first round, but passed on both Justin Fields and Mac Jones at No. 9 to pick cornerback Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama. The Broncos acquired Bridgewater for a sixth-round pick this week and Lock, a second round pick in 2019, is coming off a mediocre season in which he threw 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions as the Broncos starter.

“Drew’s been working hard every day,” general manager George Paton told reporters Thursday. “Teddy’s going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we’re really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking at every position and quarterback’s another one, but we like the two we have.”