Broncos' Melvin Gordon offers apology for the first time since DUI: 'I’m not happy I was in that situation'

Melvin Gordon is preparing to take on his former team this Sunday when the Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers but the star running back took time on Wednesday to apologize to fans after being arrested for a DUI earlier this month.

The two-time Pro Bowler spoke to reporters for the first time since he was arrested on Oct. 13 for driving 71 mph in a 35 mph area in downtown Denver while under the influence.

“Because of the legal things, I haven’t been able to publicly go out and say what I needed to say just from me to you guys to put it out, I am sorry I was even in the situation,” Gordon said, according to the Denver Post. “I don’t want people to feel like, ‘Because Melvin didn’t say anything or didn’t speak out, he’s not apologetic about the situation.’ That’s not the case at all.”

Gordon was charged with a DUI after officers said that his speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and there was a smell of alcohol in his breath. The probable cause statement showed that Gordon swayed while he was out of his vehicle.

“I’m a little upset I even put myself in this situation. I had a hard time just dealing with it myself — never been in trouble before,” he continued. “To the people of Denver and everyone, I just don’t want anyone to feel like I don’t care and (think), ‘Oh, he has money, he doesn’t care.’ I do. I’m not happy I was in that situation.”

Reports at the time indicated that the Broncos were likely not to discipline Gordon but he could still be at risk with the league. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, a DUI would result in a three-game suspension which could cost Gordon upwards of $800,000.

But Gordon said Wednesday that he’s not “worried” about a potential suspension right now — he’s focused on the upcoming game.

“You deal with that when you have to deal with it. Right now, I’m focused on the Chargers and getting my mind prepared to win this game.”

Gordon is motivated to put on a strong performance against the Chargers after leaving the team in the offseason over fallout from contract negotiations.