Broncos' Kareem Jackson feels Week 12 game could have been moved amid team's coronavirus crisis

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson theorized the NFL wanted to make “an example” of the team for its quarterbacks not following league health and safety protocols and being ruled ineligible.

Each of the Broncos’ quarterbacks was deemed ineligible after it was reportedly determined they were in close contact with a player who tested positive for the coronavirus, and were not wearing masks the entire time they were together on Wednesday.

BRONCOS’ VIC FANGIO ‘DISAPPOINTED’ IN QUARTERBACKS OVER COVID VIOLATIONS

The Broncos started wide receiver Kendall Hinton as their quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. He hadn’t played the position since college and was plucked from the practice squad and thrust into the game.

Jackson said after the game he thought it could have been moved.

HILL LEADS SAINTS TO 31-3 ROUT OF QB-CHALLENGED BRONCOS

“I feel like maybe it could have been moved, but at the same time, maybe the league [was] just making an example of us as far as us not doing the things we need to do in that particular room, that quarterback room,” he said. “Obviously, guys didn’t follow the protocols so for them to see that, I guess they felt like they had to make an example. At the end of the day, it is what it is. You’ve just got to keep pressing forward as a team.”

He said the league’s late decision put the team at a disadvantage.

BRONCOS’ DREW LOCK APOLOGIZES FOR NOT WEARING MASK: ‘AN HONEST MISTAKE, BUT ONE I WILL OWN’

“It’s tough because week in and week out, we prepare to go out and we want to give ourselves a chance. Obviously, that’s what practice is for. For us to go out and practice and scheme and go into these games on the weekend and have confidence in what we’ve practiced all week. Then, we get put in a situation where, obviously, it’s guys’ fault for not wearing their mask, but at the least, maybe move the game to the next day or whenever just so we’re given a fighting chance,” Jackson said.

“Obviously disappointing. I’m not sure why it wasn’t moved. I have no clue. I didn’t ask any questions. I have no clue. Obviously, nothing was told to us. Just that we were going to go into the game without any quarterbacks. As a competitor, [it’s] definitely frustrating. I think as a team, we went out and did what we could.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints ended up winning the game 31-3.