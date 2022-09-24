Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett hires assistant to help with gameday decisions: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nathaniel Hackett made the mistake of letting a game fall on Brandon McManus and a 64-yard field goal rather than a 4th and 5 for Russell Wilson and was booed by his own fans in his home debut after a delay of game.

It’s been an early struggle for the Denver Broncos’ first-year head coach, so he decided to bring in some extra help.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hackett has hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg as senior assistant to help him with gameday decisions, reports 9News in Denver.

The hiring was finalized on Friday night, meaning Rosburg will be in the booth for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. He’ll be wearing a headset, which will allow him to communicate directly with Hackett regarding decisions and operations during the game.

Rosburg had spent the week observing the Broncos’ practices before he was hired.

BRONCOS’ NATHANIEL HACKETT REGRETS KICKING 64-YARD FIELD GOAL: ‘WE DEFINITELY SHOULD’VE GONE FOR IT’

The Broncos have committed 25 penalties this year, and it would be more had Hackett not burned some timeouts here and there to save himself from losing yards.

Shortly after Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, Hackett had reached out to general manager George Paton to request hiring a veteran coach who had experience in gameday management – Paton was given the OK by CEO Greg Penner.

Rosburg helped John Harbaugh with game-management operations from 2008 to 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both the Broncos and 49ers are 1-1. Tomorrow’s game in Denver is the Sunday night matchup.