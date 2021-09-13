Broncos’ Graham Glasgow hospitalized after heart issues during game vs. Giants

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow was taken to a New York hospital after the team’s game against the Giants on Sunday afternoon, coach Vic Fangio said.

Fangio said that Glasgow “had an irregular heartbeat going” during the game. The offensive lineman reportedly left MetLife Stadium in an ambulance following the team’s 27-13 victory over the Giants.

“We kept him up there in New York and they examined him totally,” Fangio told reporters on Monday. “He’s still up there. He’ll stay the night.”

Fangio said that initial tests were “so far, so good” and Glasgow is expected to head back to Denver on Tuesday.

Glasgow addressed the situation on social media on Monday afternoon.

“Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks,” Glasgow wrote.

In 2020, Glasgow signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos.

Denver will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.