Broncos' Drew Lock recalls getting jabbed at Kansas City golf course: 'It's definitely weird'

Drew Lock learned the hard way that the rivalry between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs is real and that it doesn’t matter where he went to school.

The former Missouri quarterback shared a funny story Saturday on Instagram Live about returning to Kansas City to play a round of golf. He said he walked into the clubhouse with his Broncos hat on and was given the typical fan treatment. Lock was in enemy territory.

“It’s definitely weird,” Lock said. “This was a while ago but I was at a golf course and walked in with my Broncos hat on and asked for a water and they’re like I don’t think we can serve you. I was like, ‘wow.’ You definitely get beef around here.”

Lock was born in Columbia, Mo., just about two hours from where he was going to play a round of golf.

Lock played four seasons at Missouri. In his senior season, he recorded 3,498 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in 13 games. He had a career-high 44 touchdown passes in 2017.

The Broncos was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He started five games and won four of them. He threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdown passes in his rookie season.