Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was may have got off lucky when he was driving through Kansas earlier this week.

Lock was driving on Interstate 70 when a lug nut flew across the median and it nearly went through his windshield.

Ben Gardner, a Kansas state trooper, posted photos of Lock’s car on social media platforms, urging drivers to travel safely on the road.

In an interview with KDVR-TV in Denver, Gardner said Lock’s athletic ability could have helped him avoid a serious injury.

“He did what we want and he was alert and he was quick to react and start taking the actions needed to keep himself and others safe,” Gardner said. “So you know, braking, slowing, moving away to the right, all the things that are good to keep himself safe on the roadway, as well as probably on the field.”

Gardner, who was the first state trooper on the scene, added that he didn’t recognize the Broncos quarterback at first. He realized it was Lock once he took a look at his license.

“When I got there I was the first trooper on scene,” Gardner explained. “When I walked up there, I was just making small talk with him, because clearly no one was hurt. So we were trying to assess what was going on and as we were walking up to his vehicle, my first thing to him was like, ‘Man, you should take a picture of this and posted it to go viral.’

“And then he handed me his license. And I then recognized who I was dealing with and said, ‘Yeah, certainly if you post this it’ll go viral.'”

Lock, who will return to the Broncos in 2021, will have competition at the quarterback position. Denver traded for Teddy Bridgewater and will have the opportunity to compete right away.

Last season, Lock threw for 2,933 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played. The Broncos finished with a 5-11 record.