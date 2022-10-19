Broncos’ Aaron Patrick out for the season with torn ACL after colliding with sideline staffer

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers when he collided with a staff member on the sideline.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Patrick’s prognosis during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think a lot of the injuries that we’re having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs and so forth,” Hackett said.

BRONCOS’ MELVIN GORDON CLUELESS OVER BENCHING IN LOSS TO CHARGERS: ‘I CAN’T TELL YOU BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW’

The injury came during overtime when Patrick was attempting to run Chargers wideout DeAndre Carter out of bounds on a punt return. He scrambled to the sidelines but ran into a staff member, while his left foot planted on a black carpet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that,” Patrick’s agent told the NFL Network. “His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broncos are dealing with a number of injuries, including one to quarterback Russell Wilson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.

“He’ll be day-to-day,” Hackett said Tuesday. “We’ll go ahead and take a look at that and monitor him.”