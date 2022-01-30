Brock Lesnar was the last Royal Rumble entrant during Saturday night’s WWE pay-per-view and eliminated his entire competition to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

It was Lesnar’s second Royal Rumble victory of his WWE career. He threw Drew McIntyre out of the ring last to secure the victory. It was a rematch from the 2020 Royal Rumble in which McIntyre eliminated Lesnar and earned his own title shot at WrestleMania that year.

Lesnar eliminated Randy Orton, Bad Bunny, Riddle, Shane McMahon and finally McIntyre.

His appearance in the Royal Rumble was a bit of a surprise. He competed in a WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. Lesnar lost the match to Lashley thanks to Roman Reigns’ interference. Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman threw the title belt to Reigns who hit Lesnar with it while the referee was knocked out.

Reigns’ interference allowed for Lashley to take advantage and win the title.

Now, Lesnar had the change to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship against Reigns if he so chooses. Reigns lost to Seth Rollins earlier in the night via disqualification. Reigns didn’t release a submission hold in time and was DQ’d in the match.

WrestleMania 38 is set for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.