Brittney Griner’s family calls on Biden administration to help in WNBA star’s safe return

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner have once again called on the Biden administration “to do whatever it takes” to ensure the safe and quick return of Griner, who has been held in Russian custody for over 100 days.

A rally and prayer vigil was held Monday in Griner’s hometown of Houston, where the Phoenix Mercury star’s wife, Cherelle Griner, urged President Joe Biden to take any steps necessary to ensure Griner’s safe and immediate return.

“Thank you all for joining tonight as we call on our president and his entire administration to do whatever it takes to bring BG home, and thank you for lifting her in your prayers,” she said in a video message.

Griner’s oldest sister, Shekera Griner, shared a similar message.

BRITTNEY GRINER’S WIFE CALLS ON BIDEN TO HELP IN WNBA STAR’S RELEASE FROM RUSSIAN DETAINMENT

“For over 100 days we have not had a FaceTime call to see that face, to hear that voice,” she said in a video message. “For 100 days I have not seen my Brit. It’s been totally gut-wrenching for myself and my family. Her mom and dad, my siblings, myself – I don’t wish this on anyone.

“We’re asking President Biden, Vice President Harris and the entire Biden administration to please do whatever necessary to bring our sister home safely and quickly.”

Griner was arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cherelle Griner told ABC’s “Good Morning America” last month she has not spoken to her wife on the phone since her detainment but that she has been able to communicate with her by letter “sporadically.”

She said in the interview that she has yet to meet with Biden over Griner’s arrest and urged the administration to step up its attempts to bring her home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just keep hearing that he has the power. She’s a political pawn. So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it,” she said.

Griner appeared in court May 13, and her pretrial detention was extended until June 18.