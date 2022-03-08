Brittney Griner’s arrest photo surfaces days after detention report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittney Griner, the WNBA superstar who was detained in Russia last month, was pictured on Russian State TV over the weekend as reports of her arrest started to surface.

The alleged booking photo was the first picture released from Russia after the Phoenix Mercury center’s February arrest was first reported over the weekend. It surfaced Tuesday.

CNN first reported the photo. It wasn’t immediately clear when the picture was taken.

Griner’s arrest was first reported over the weekend by The New York Times. She was arrested at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed she had vape cartridges, which were said to contain oil derived from cannabis.

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. would provide any assistance to an American being held on foreign soil.

“There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point. Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia,” Blinken said. “We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”

While Griner has spent her summers playing for the Mercury since she left Baylor, she’s spent her last seven winters in Russia, where she earns more than $1 million per season. The figure is more than quadruple her WNBA salary.

She last played for her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.